Sports World Is Praying For Ex-NBA Star's Family
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges this weekend.
According to a report, Stoudemire was arrested following a disturbing family incident.
"Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested this weekend for domestic violence -- this after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter.
The ex-NBA star was booked early Sunday morning in Miami on one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of domestic violence. He posed for this mug shot on the way in -- but as of late Sunday morning, he appears to have been released from custody," TMZ Sports reported.
The sports world is praying for Stoudemire's family. They clearly have some things to work through.
Stoudemire was once one of the best big men in the NBA. He hasn't played in the league in years, though.
Our thoughts are with the Stoudemire family following this disturbing incident on Sunday.