Sports World Is Praying For Kobe Bryant's Family Today

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Bianka Bella Bryant attend Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant's family has certainly been through enough over the past couple of years.

Unfortunately, they're now dealing with something new.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Kobe's oldest daughter, Natalia, has filed a restraining order against a man she believes is stalking her.

The details of the alleged stalker are pretty terrifying.

From TMZ Sports:

"Natalia Bryant beelined it to court Monday to get a restraining order against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp, whom she accuses of stalking her."

"In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Natalia says Kemp attempted to contact her 2 years ago -- when he was 30 and she was 17. She says he's under a delusion they have a romantic relationship. Natalia says she has never met or otherwise had contact with him."

The sports world is praying for Natalia Bryant and her family during this scary time.

"Natalia and Bryant family. Continued prayers for your safety and healing. You’ve been through a lot and are a beautiful young lady. Your father is watching over you," one fan wrote.

"Praying may God protect Natalia Bryant from the creep of a stalker she has. May God also protect the children who we don’t hear about that have a stalker as well. Some disgusting human beings! Leave her alone," one fan added.

"Praying that lapd successfully does their job in protecting Natalia Bryant. No one should be going thru what she’s had to endure and is currently undergoing," another fan wrote.

"Omg this is just terrible. I wish she could live in peace. Praying for hope for Natalia. This is terrifying," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with Natalia Bryant and her family during this time. Hopefully justice will be served.