Sports World Is Saddened By Brittney Griner Update

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner is finally return home. The WNBA star was traded back to the United States in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner was in Russian custody for nearly a year, getting arrested on drug charges.

Unfortunately, not everyone appears to be happy to see Griner back in the country.

According to a report from ESPN, there was a very low turnout at a welcome home party for the longtime WNBA star.

"BRITTNEY GRINER'S HOMECOMING was celebrated Monday night in front of 20 people at University Baptist Church in Waco. Baylor is on winter break, and a few of the people who were supposed to attend were sick. The church livestreamed the event," ESPN reported.

"In a mostly empty church, Nicki Collen showed up. She was wearing a Griner T-shirt and Baylor jacket. She said the news that Griner was going to play basketball this coming WNBA season was probably even more emotional for her than the day Griner was freed. In Collen's mind, it meant that she was OK."

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

At the end of the day, all that matters is that Griner is home safe, back with her friends and family.

Still, it's saddening to hear that only 20 or so people attended her welcome home party.

"Apparently there was a homecoming celebration for Britney Griner in Waco and only 20 people showed up," Tyler Zed tweeted. "Talk about embarrassing."

"Ouch," one person added.

"Interesting," another person added on social media.

Griner will have plenty of time for partying moving forward, thankfully.

Hopefully there's a bigger turnout next time.