Sports World Is Terrified For Kobe Bryant's Daughter

Getty Images.

The sports world is praying for Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, on Monday night.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the oldest daughter of the late NBA legend has filed a restraining order against a man she believes is stalking her.

"Kobe Bryant's 19-year-old daughter is scared, and so is the LAPD ... they say a stalker with a criminal history involving guns has been doing everything he can to find her," TMZ Sports reported on Monday.

The details of the alleged stalker are terrifying:

Natalia claims the man once sent her a DM with an image of her late father Kobe and wrote, "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… 'Kobe'", adding a red heart to the message. The docs say he had the hopes of having "a Kobe-like child together."

The LAPD is involved in the case and clearly wants a restraining order in place.

Natalia's asking the court to order the man to stay at least 200 yards away from her, her home, her job, her school, her sorority house and her car.

The sports world is terrified for Bryant and hopes that law enforcement will take swift action.

"philip lewis

@Phil_Lewis_·

This is terrifying: Natalia Bryant is seeking a restraining order against a gun-obsessed stalker who sent her a DM hoping they’d have a “Kobe-like child together,'" one fan wrote.

"Y'all pray for Natalia Bryant's health, y'all. That's some sick sh*t. I've seen situations like that end tragically way too many times because action wasn't taken immediately," one fan added.

"Hasn’t this poor family been through enough?" one fan added.

"This is beyond f----- up. As if she hasn’t gone through enough the past near 3 years," another fan wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Magic Johnson, Jeanie Buss, Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant and Rob Pelinka pose for a picture during Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Our thoughts are with Natalia and the Bryant family during this scary time.