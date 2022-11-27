Sports World Is Terrified Over Brittney Griner Update

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The sports world continues to be terrified for Brittney Griner's developing situation in Russia.

Griner, one of the WNBA's best players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She's officially been transferred from a pre-trial detention center into a full-time Russian penal colony.

According to the latest updates out of Russia, Griner has been transferred to what is arguably the "harshest" prison in the entire country.

From The Nation:

We do know that she is at the IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia, but that’s not particularly helpful given that Mordovia is known as Russia’s “land of prisons.” In the snowy, swampy area about 250 miles southeast of Moscow, there are roughly two dozen massive jails. Her “penal colony” could be any one of these.

The Mordovia prisons are infamous, with locals expressing shock that someone of Griner’s international fame would be held there. The penal colony is notoriously racist and homophobic, which makes Griner’s fate anyone’s guess.

Sports fans are terrified for Griner.

"I am devastated. This woman needs to come home!" one fan wrote.

"Early on I was fine with the idea of not playing it up to give Russia leverage but we’re well past the point where this has become ridiculous. Surely we’ve got something they’d want in trade," one fan added.

"I have no use for Brittney Griner, but it’s time for @POTUS and his administration to but up and get her back. It’s obvious she’s a political prisoner. We get our people back. We’re American, she’s American. Give them the arms dealer. Who cares, she’s one of us. It’s time," one fan added.

Our thoughts continue to be with Griner as she remains in the Russian prison colony.

Hopefully, she will be brought home very soon.