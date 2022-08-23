Sports World Paying Tribute To Kobe Bryant On Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant would have turned 44 years old on Tuesday.

The former NBA superstar died alongside his daughter, Gigi, and seven others during a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The sports world is remembering the Los Angeles Lakers legend on his birthday.

"Happy birthday, baby!" Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram. "I love you and miss you so much!"

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wrote "Love you Big brother" in a tribute to his fallen mentor.

ESPN celebrated Bryant with highlights of his epic 60-point final game. NBA TV, meanwhile, posted a "24 seconds of greatness" video in honor of his jersey number.

The Lakers were also among those who commemorated Kobe on Twitter.

Bryant won five championships and two scoring titles during his decorated career. After retiring in 2016, he wrote a children's book and won an Academy Award for his short film, Dear Basketball.

Happy birthday, and rest in peace.