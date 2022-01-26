Sports World Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant On Anniversary

Two years ago to the day, the sporting world lost a legend when former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant passed away.

He, his daughter Gigi, six close family friends and a pilot all passed away in a helicopter accident in California. Two years later, the sporting world continues to mourn the loss.

Current and former NBA players as well as those all over the sports world paid tribute to Kobe, his daughter Gigi and all those who passed away tragically that day.

Longtime NBA star Vince Carter had a thoughtful message for his friend.

“I’m thankful to see another year of life but it’s really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day. Rest well Kobe the world is truly missing a great one. So on this day I celebrate you & I say thank you for the battles & the friendship,” Carter said.

“He’s still with us. It’s incredibly painful that he’s gone. … But you honor him in the best way you can by remembering what he brought to the table and remembering what he was all about,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said.

.@stephenasmith honors Kobe Bryant on the two-year anniversary of his death 🙏 "He's still with us. It's incredibly painful that he's gone. … But you honor him in the best way you can by remembering what he brought to the table and remembering what he was all about." pic.twitter.com/XSHC3TbaPJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 26, 2022

Others chose a specific message from Bryant himself.

Kobe Bryant is one of the best basketball players to ever live. One of the best athlete/businessmen to ever live. But the mental approach and capacity that he had is what is most inspiring to me. His stoic approach and curiosity is the blueprint pic.twitter.com/NW4ArDBBOn — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 26, 2022

The sports world continues to mourn and remember the life and legacy of one of the greatest athletes of the generation.