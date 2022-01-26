The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant On Anniversary

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a Lakers game.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Two years ago to the day, the sporting world lost a legend when former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant passed away.

He, his daughter Gigi, six close family friends and a pilot all passed away in a helicopter accident in California. Two years later, the sporting world continues to mourn the loss.

Current and former NBA players as well as those all over the sports world paid tribute to Kobe, his daughter Gigi and all those who passed away tragically that day.

Longtime NBA star Vince Carter had a thoughtful message for his friend.

“I’m thankful to see another year of life but it’s really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day. Rest well Kobe the world is truly missing a great one. So on this day I celebrate you & I say thank you for the battles & the friendship,” Carter said.

“He’s still with us. It’s incredibly painful that he’s gone. … But you honor him in the best way you can by remembering what he brought to the table and remembering what he was all about,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said.

Others chose a specific message from Bryant himself.

The sports world continues to mourn and remember the life and legacy of one of the greatest athletes of the generation.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.