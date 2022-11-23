Sports World Praying For Brittney Griner This Week

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Life in a Russian prison colony is likely tough all the time, but it's probably especially depressing this week, when back home in the United States, friends and family members are celebrating a holiday.

It's Thanksgiving Week in the U.S., as millions of Americans will come together on Thursday to celebrate. But for Brittney Griner, the WNBA star imprisoned in a Russian jail, there is no real hope in sight.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges. The U.S. is working on bringing her home, but thus far, government has been unsuccessful.

During this Thanksgiving Week, the sports world is praying for Griner even more than usual.

"Reminder. Brittney Griner should be home with her family for Thanksgiving. I do not want to hear about the law she broke. Her crime was minor, and her sentence is draconian. Im an American before Im about politics," one fan wrote.

"Brittney Griner should be home with her family this thanksgiving," one fan added.

"Prayers up for Brittney Griner this Thanksgiving!" one fan added.

"Free Brittney Griner so she can have a normal Thanksgiving!!" one fan admitted.

Griner's current prison conditions are reportedly pretty terrible. Hopefully, she won't be there for much longer.

At this time next year, we hope that Griner will be home, celebrating the holiday with her loved ones.