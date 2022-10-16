Sports World Praying For Nate Robinson On Sunday

BOSTON - FEBRUARY 23: Nate Robinson #4 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the New York Knicks during the game on February 23, 2010 at TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics won 110-106. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The sports world is praying for Nate Robinson this weekend.

The former NBA guard and Slam Dunk champion shared some tough health news on social media.

Robinson is battling renal kidney failure.

"11-year NBA veteran Nate Robinson – a three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion – announces he is battling renal kidney failure and is undergoing treatment," Shams Charania tweeted.

Robinson said he's been battling this for several years now, though he's just going public.

The sports world is praying for the beloved former NBA shooting guard.

"Get well, Nate Robinson," one fan wrote.

"Today's a heavy one as the NBA family learned about Dikembe Mutombo and Nate Robinson's health battles. Wishing them all the best in their recovery," another fan added.

"Nate Robinson is currently dealing with renal kidney failure and is undergoing treatment for it. Prayers up," one fan added.

"Wishing the best to Nate Robinson — one of the most memorable Knicks players of the 21st Century," another fan wrote.

"Knicks Nation! Please join us is sending well wishes to former Knicks Dikembe Mutombo and Nate Robinson who are currently facing health challenges. Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor and Robinson for renal kidney failure," one fan added.

Get well soon, guys.