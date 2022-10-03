Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Appeal News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's appeal for her prison sentence in Russia will be heard later this month.

Monday, the Russian court system announced that Griner's appeal hearing has been given a date. Griner's team first appealed for a new decision in late August.

The Griner appeal hearing will be held on Oct. 25.

"Eight-time WNBA all-star Brittney Griner's appeal hearing against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession in Russia has been set for Oct. 25. Griner was convicted after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage," The Associated Press reports.

Sports fans continue to hope for Griner's safe return to the United States.

"This is good news. Hope the hearing goes in her favour," one fan wrote.

"This is fast? They still not letting her go sadly," another fan speculated.

"Appeal set Oct 25 not a day goes by that I don’t think about BG, speak to others about her case, and pray she comes home soon!" another fan admitted.

President Biden and the White House have been working on Griner's safe return, too. The president met with Griner's wife, Cherelle, last month.

Our thoughts continue to be with Griner and her family and friends right now.