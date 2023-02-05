Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment.

Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line.

"In case anyone is wondering: Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, can certainly be part of the pool heading into the Paris Games should she choose as she gets re-acclimated to basketball following her detainment," Alexa Philippou tweeted.

Sports fans are looking forward to seeing Griner back on the court for Team USA.

"I hope she does it and drops 50 on Russia," one fan wrote.

"Ugh…Still missing a key player!!!" one fan added.

"Must be a lot of players overseas and unavailable," another fan added.

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Griner, of course, was imprisoned in Russia for nearly all of 2022, before returning to the United States thanks to a trade with President Biden.