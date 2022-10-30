Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Brittney Griner News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The Russian court system upheld Brittney Griner's prison sentence earlier this week, meaning the WNBA star is set to serve her nine-year term.

Griner, one of the league's top players, was arrested at a Russian airport earlier this year. She was arrested on drug charges and sentenced to nine years in prison. Earlier this week, her appeal was rejected.

This means Griner is set to be transferred to her full-time prison, where things will be rough.

"Brittney Griner will enter a system of isolation, grueling labor and psychological torment when she is transferred to a penal colony, the successor to the infamous Russian gulag, to fulfill a nine-year sentence, former prisoners and advocates say," NBC News reported.

That doesn't sound good.

"All you “she shouldn’t have broken the rules” people. Maybe realize that often the rules are made up by truly evil people," one fan wrote.

"BRING HER HOME," another fan wrote.

"For the love of god, get her out of there," one fan added on social media.

"This is heartbreaking to hear about Brittney Griner, who has been wrongfully detained for 252 days. Bring her and all wrongfully detained Americans home," one fan added.

The U.S. Government is continuing to work on bringing Griner home, though for now, it sounds like she could be in prison for a while.