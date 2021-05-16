Sports World Reacts To J. Cole’s Performance On Sunday

Rapper J. Cole garnered headlines with the release of his sixth studio album, The Off-Season, on Friday. On Sunday, he made his professional basketball debut.

The 36-year-old Cole, who played basketball in high school and tried walking on at St. John’s, has long been a hoops enthusiast. In an article with The Players Tribune last summer, he stated that he still dreams of playing in the NBA.

Last week, Cole signed a contract with the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League. The team opened up its season today against the Rivers Hoopers, with the 6-foot-3 Cole seeing a solid chunk of playing time.

In 17 total minutes, Cole scored three points on a transition putback and a technical free throw, grabbed three rebounds and dished out a pair of assists. He drew plenty of eyeballs to the fledgling BAL as well.

Here’s a snippet of the reaction to Cole’s debut from around the sports word.

J. Cole asking for more playing time pic.twitter.com/J81nzPCZ1h — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 16, 2021

J. Cole made his pro basketball debut with the Rwanda Patriots Basketball club 👏 (via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/so4Lnpw1xN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2021

J. Cole's first bucket with the Patriots BBC‼️ 📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/GtI8E1mc5k — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2021

J Cole definition of crafting! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 16, 2021

Watching J. Cole hoop on ESPN 🏀 pic.twitter.com/lod9i5dJRS — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 16, 2021

As the BAL rolls on, we’ll see if Cole can continue to carve out a role for himself. It’s still pretty wild he’s even playing in the first place.

The Basketball Africa League is a two-week tournament featuring 12 of the top club teams in Africa. It will conclude on May 30.