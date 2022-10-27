Sports World Reacts To Barack Obama Ownership News

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former United States president Barack Obama is reportedly involved in a group interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns, who've become for sale following their ownership scandal, likely have several interested bidders in the NBA franchise.

According to Bill Simmons, Obama is involved with one of them.

"I heard Obama's involved in one of the groups," Simmons told Charles Barkley on The Bill Simmons Podcast. "That's the one guy I feel like, they would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him at the front that they would just be like, 'Cool."

The former U.S. president is a big-time basketball fan.

"I’m here for it," one fan wrote.

"I feel like this HAS to be a conflict of interest somehow someway," another fan wrote.

"I love this so much. Has a former president ever ventured into ownership in professional sports before?? I need answers!!" one fan added.

The Bush family was involved in ownership of the Texas Rangers, so this wouldn't be a first.

While Obama's share in the team would likely be pretty small, it would still be pretty cool.