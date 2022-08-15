Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Appeal News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The legal team for Brittney Griner has reportedly filed an appeal in her case.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She was charged with drug smuggling after getting arrested the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.

While Griner's appeal isn't expected to be approved, her legal team filed it so she would have more time at her current location.

As ESPN's T.J. Quinn points out, this move was expected.

"The point isn't to win an appeal, it's to prevent her transfer to a penal colony, where life is a lot rougher,' he reports.

Griner's team is still hoping for a prisoner exchange, which is becoming more of a reality, per reports.

Russia confirmed for the first time that discussions were taking place with the U.S.

Thanks to her appeal, Griner will remain in her current location, rather than getting transferred to a different prison.

Hopefully she'll be brought home to American soil soon.