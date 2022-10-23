Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison.

The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack.

While the United States government is attempting to bring her home via a prisoner trade, Russia does not appear to be anxious to get something done.

According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, Griner's lawyers offered to bring her a basketball in prison, though she reportedly declined the offer.

"I asked Griner's lawyer if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained. She said the jail has a hoop, but no ball. When Griner's lawyers offered to bring one, BG declined, saying it was too painful to think about," he reported.

That's pretty heartbreaking.

"Yeah, her love of the game’s probably gotten killed over all this. What with her being jailed after playing for a Russian team b/c WNBA pay is still that players need to play overseas to get more money. Its just damn sad…," one fan wrote.

"This is heartbreaking, but I get it. BB was something that brought joy, but was also the reason she was in Russia at all, trying to make a living during the WNBA off season. Pls find a way to bring her home," one fan added.

"My heart hurt reading this," another fan wrote on social media.

Griner has been in Russian custody since earlier this year. According to reports, she'll likely remain there for the next month or so, at least.

Hopefully she'll be back in the U.S. by 2023.