Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Family Upset News

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's family is rightfully growing concerned and frustrated with her situation.

The legendary WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges. A Russian court rejected Griner's appeal to get her sentenced reduced.

This week, Griner's wife, Cherelle, opened up about her feelings, revealing how concerned she it.

"I've spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and to be honest, total disbelief," Cherelle said Tuesday night. "I cant believe that I'm standing in front of you guys today and living without my favorite person, my greatest love, my sanctuary."

The wife of the WNBA star is not happy with Russia's decision.

"The crime and the punishment is disproportionate at its finest," she said.

Sports fans are praying for Griner and her family. Hopefully she'll be brought home soon.

"Praying for BG's family, and her safe return home!" one fan wrote.

"We love you BG. We love you," one fan added.

"NBA I’ll bet one of your players would be home by now!" one fan added.

"It's been 257 days since Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia. She hasn't been able to keep in touch with her loved ones during this difficult situation. It's time to bring BG and all wrongfully detained Americans home," one fan added.

Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since early 2022. Life has to be getting very tough, both for her and her family.

It's not surprising that they're all upset by the situation, which will hopefully be resolved by the end of the year.