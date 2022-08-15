Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Legal Team News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner's legal team has reportedly taken a significant step in her case.

The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. Griner was arrested at a Russian airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody since.

While the U.S. government is reportedly working on a potential prisoner exchange with Russia, Griner's legal team has filed an appeal in her case.

This was an expected move, though it's still a significant one.

"(Lawyer Maria) Blagovolina and co-counsel Alexander Boykov said after the conviction that the sentence was excessive and that in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole," ESPN reports.

Griner's legal team had 10 days following the sentencing to file the appeal.

Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison, has received a lot of support from prominent figures back in the United States.

Hopefully the WNBA star will be brought home safely soon.