Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Megan Rapinoe News

Legendary United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is furious with Brittney Griner's former college coach, Kim Mulkey.

Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor, is now the head coach at LSU. She refused to answer a question about Griner's Russian detainment at her media days press conference.

Rapinoe, who's been outspoken about Griner's situation, called out Mulkey on social media.

"This is honestly just cruel and evil and even more honestly,” she wrote. “IT’S SHOWING SIS. The hate is seeping out.”

This was not the first time Griner has received support from Rapinoe on social media.

Fans continue to be pretty furious with Griner's former collegiate head coach, as well.

"Kim Mulkey coached Brittney Griner for 4 years. Griner led one of her teams to an undefeated season and national championship. And Mulkey can't even bring herself to offer sympathy to Griner's wife or hope that Griner is safe and will be released soon. What an awful person," one fan wrote.

"It’s very upsetting how Kim Mulkey responded to a question about former player Brittney Griner. But very telling that former players are now speaking out. Pray for BG. Pray for her safety. Pray for her physical & mental health. Pray that she’s home soon," another fan wrote.

Hopefully Mulkey will learn better.