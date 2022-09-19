Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Offer News

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

While the U.S. government is attempting to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home, the Russian administration has reportedly not responded to President Biden's offers.

"Biden and his team, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, previously stated in August that the United States made a “substantial” proposition for Russia in attempt to secure Griner and Whelan’s release.

However, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday that Russia has not responded to the proposal from Biden’s administration, resulting in Griner and Whelan remaining under Russian imprisonment," Sports Illustrated reports.

President Biden met with Griner's family this week.

Griner, who has been in Russian custody for several months, is understandably growing frustrated by her situation.

“Sadly we don’t have a result here to tell you about but the president felt that it was important to continue the dialogue with the family members,” Kirby said, per Bloomberg. “The primary goal of the meeting today is to be able to update families and keep them completely apprised of where we are in the process.”

Brittney's wife, meanwhile, was encouraged by the meeting with President Biden.

We'd love to see Brittney Griner back home soon. Hopefully Russia can eventually respond to the offer.