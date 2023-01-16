Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media.

Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor given to Tillman, the former NFL player who died in battle.

"Today we name Brittney Griner “Arizonan of the Year” because no other Arizona newsmaker in 2022 captured the public eye as intensely as she did. Nor has anyone’s story in this state aroused the kind of fear and foreboding that hers had for nearly 300 days," the outlet announced.

Unsurprisingly, former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling expressed his unhappiness.

Others wrote similar things.

"That is one of the saddest things I’ve ever heard," one fan wrote.

"I grew up in New York, now its another country. I feel ya," one fan added.

"Why has everyone forgotten that she disrespected America and actually broke the law in the country she was incarcerated in," another fan wrote.

09 Dec 2001 : Pat Tillman #40 of the Arizona Cardinals during the game against the Washington Redskins Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Redskins won 20-10. DIGITAL IMAGE . Mandatory Credit : Donald Miralle/Allsport

Of course, there are many fans happy with the decision, as well.

"Well deserved," one fan wrote.

"Brittney Griner, Arizonan of the Year, was the face of global unrest," one fan added.

Regardless of where you stand, it's clear that this decision sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Griner, thankfully, is back home safe, but there remain other Americans imprisoned overseas that are voicing for their support, too.