Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Prediction News

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

A former U.S. governor believes that Brittney Griner could be released from Russia by the end of 2022.

Ex-United Nations ambassador Bill Richardson, who recently met with Russian officials, believes that Griner and Paul Whelan, who are both imprisoned, could be released by the end of the year.

The former UN ambassador is cautiously optimistic that a prisoner trade will happen.

Obviously, fans are hoping that Richardson's prediction for Griner's future will come true.

Still, it's taking a while for this to come to an end.

"I'm really baffled this has gone on for over a year," one fan wrote.

"BG is a political prisoner, not a criminal one. Amid all the turmoil Putin is engineering within Russia, I feared she'd never be released so long as she was viewed as an asset. If talks have hit on something to get her out before Putin melts down completely, so much the better," one fan added.

"Was always going to be after the midterms. At best," another fan added.

This news comes after Griner's wife, Cherelle, gave a heartbreaking interview with CBS.

Hopefully Brittney will be reunited with her family soon.