Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Relationship Update
Brittney Griner is thankfully back home in the United States, but it's going to take some time for the legendary WNBA star to adjust to life back in Arizona.
This includes her marriage.
Brittney Griner is married to her wife, Cherelle Griner. The wife of the formerly imprisoned basketball player has been speaking out about life back home.
"The first night, we didn't sleep at all."
"We just talked all night long and all morning."
"And it was so good to be able to do it without three weeks in between the conversation, because for 10 months we were just passing letters."
"It was great to have that dialogue back and forth."
Readjusting to life back together is probably going to take some time. Thankfully, they are able to do it together.
After all, Brittney spent nearly an entire year away from her wife while imprisoned in Russia.
"Day by day, we're just feeding a little bit to the soul and understanding each other's journey so we can actually start walking together," Cherelle admitted.
Sports fans love to see them smiling.
"What a wonderful photo. Lives restored," one fan added on social media.
"Thank you Mr. President! She deserves to be home," another fan wrote.
"It's great to see them smiling," one fan wrote.
Hopefully, we'll see Brittney Griner back on the court smiling again soon, too.