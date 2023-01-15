Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Relationship Update

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner is thankfully back home in the United States, but it's going to take some time for the legendary WNBA star to adjust to life back in Arizona.

This includes her marriage.

Brittney Griner is married to her wife, Cherelle Griner. The wife of the formerly imprisoned basketball player has been speaking out about life back home.

"The first night, we didn't sleep at all."

"We just talked all night long and all morning."

"And it was so good to be able to do it without three weeks in between the conversation, because for 10 months we were just passing letters."

"It was great to have that dialogue back and forth."

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Cherelle Griner (L), wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced her release from Russian custody, at the White House on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Readjusting to life back together is probably going to take some time. Thankfully, they are able to do it together.

After all, Brittney spent nearly an entire year away from her wife while imprisoned in Russia.

"Day by day, we're just feeding a little bit to the soul and understanding each other's journey so we can actually start walking together," Cherelle admitted.

Sports fans love to see them smiling.

"What a wonderful photo. Lives restored," one fan added on social media.

"Thank you Mr. President! She deserves to be home," another fan wrote.

"It's great to see them smiling," one fan wrote.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Hopefully, we'll see Brittney Griner back on the court smiling again soon, too.