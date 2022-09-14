Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner 'Stressed' News

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe and prompt return to the United States.

Unfortunately, the longtime WNBA star is reportedly "stressed" as she continues to be held captive in Russia, following a conviction on drug smuggling charges.

Griner has been in Russian custody since earlier this year, when she was arrested at the airport. She allegedly had hash oil in her backpack at the airport.

"Brittney is stressed and very much concerned with the future," her lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, told PEOPLE.

"We need to use every legal opportunity that we have, and appeal is one of these opportunities."

Thankfully, a significant step has been taken.

This could be a major move amid the hopes to bring Griner home soon.

"Significant development in Brittney Griner/Paul Whelan story. If Richardson was there, sources have said, it means they’re close enough to talk details. But it’s not a guarantee a deal is imminent. So, more of the “promising but agonizing” phase for the families," T.J. Quinn wrote.

The sports world continues to hope for Griner's safe return amid her stressed, unfortunate situation.

It makes sense that Griner would be stressed and uncomfortable as her situation continues to play out.

Hopefully it'll resolve soon.