Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, White House News

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The White House reportedly does not want Dennis Rodman getting involved in the Brittney Griner situation in Russia.

Over the weekend, Rodman told NBC News that he's received "permission" to head to Russia to help bring Griner home. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.

While Rodman has developed some notable relationships with international politicians, the White House is reportedly confident in its ability to bring Griner home.

"A Biden administration official noted the U.S. is already working to strike a deal with Russia to secure Griner’s release and warned of complications that might arise if anyone else wormed their way into the proceedings," Rolling Stone reports.

Things could get complicated if Rodman gets involved.

"It's a nice gesture, but they gotta balance this with other events so the @StateDept doesn't keep working against itself," one fan tweeted.

"… just a lot happening in this tweet/image combo." another fan added.

Rodman went viral on Sunday for his comments on the Griner situation. The former Bulls star said he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Griner has been in custody in Russia since earlier this year. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.