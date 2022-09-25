Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, WNBA Players News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

With Brittney Griner still imprisoned in Russia, many of her former teammates and WNBA colleagues will not be heading overseas to play.

Playing in Europe is common for WNBA players, who can add to their yearly income by playing in another league overseas. However, the Griner situation has made many of them think twice about their decisions.

According to reports, several players are skipping out on Russia due to Griner's situation.

"WNBA players are finding other places to play this offseason, skipping Russia in light of Brittney Griner's legal situation there and the invasion of Ukraine," ESPN reports.

It's tough to blame them.

"Maybe if the @WNBA paid their players well, they wouldn’t have to take other jobs elsewhere," one fan suggested.

"NBA players dont have to "work overseas" during their "off season" do they? NOPE, not at all. Let's look at those WNBA vs NBA contracts. Let's be fair. #PayTheLadies their WORTH!!!" another fan wrote.

"I wish the best for BG. It’s still very likely that she was manipulated by a foreign government. But, we will never know," another fan suggested.

Griner has been in Russian custody since earlier this year. She was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

The U.S. government continues to work on bringing her home safely.