Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Appearance Decision

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner is finally back on American soil.

The legendary WNBA star was traded from Russia to the United States on Thursday morning. Griner, who had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, appeared back in the United States on Thursday afternoon.

Griner showed up with a notable appearance change, as she had cut her famous hair.

According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, it was done intentionally. Griner's hair had reportedly been freezing in the Russian winter.

"So… the hair. Griner’s lawyer tells me BG cut her hair famous two Sundays ago. Every time she washed it it would freeze, and she decided she didn’t want to deal with it for an entire Russian winter. And she was prepared to be there for a while," he reported on Thursday.

That certainly tells you how tough things were in Russia, if she was forced to cut her hair so it wouldn't freeze.

"Sigh. The psychological warfare. May she heal," one fan wrote.

"So in order to survive harsh conditions she had to cut her hair....." one fan added.

"This is so sad," another fan wrote.

"Y'all cannot be this daft to read Brittney Griner cut her hair because it would freeze after washing as "she wanted to cut her hair". She was being imprisoned in hellish conditions, obviously, with inadequate hot water and heating. This was her surviving! Don't minimize that," another fan wrote.

Our thoughts continue to be with Griner and her family, now that she's home safe.