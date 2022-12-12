Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Brittney Griner returned to the basketball court this weekend.

After being imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year, sentenced to nine years on drug charges, Griner decided to return to the basketball court on Sunday.

ESPN reported on Sunday that Griner completed her first basketball workout in nearly a year. Griner's first move on the court was a dunk, per reports.

"Griner is still at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio -- where she was taken after her release from a Russian prison last week -- with no immediate plans to leave, Lindsay Kagawa Colas said. And despite the light workout, she said, the 32-year-old Griner isn't ready to say when or if she plans to return to her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury," ESPN reported on Sunday.

It would be great to see Griner back in the WNBA someday, though it's unclear when or if that'll happen.

"Damn, she gotta go back to work already? Hope she is really okay," one fan wrote.

"It probably felt good doing something familiar that she loves," one fan added.

"Whatever she chooses to do next (and in the long-term future) I have no doubt Brittney Griner will excel. And she should take however long she needs to make those choices," one fan added.

"Wow! She ain’t effin around. I would be in the lady’s office for my first session on Monday morning!" another fan admitted.

