Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Career Decision

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

No one would have blamed Brittney Griner if she wanted to take some serious time off from her career following her lengthy imprisonment in Russia.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year. She was sentenced to nine years on drug charges, but the United States was able to trade for her earlier this month.

Will Griner play in the WNBA again?

The legendary WNBA star revealed earlier this week that she will be back in the league.

"Breaking News: In a statement, Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who had been at a military base in San Antonio since her release from imprisonment in Russia, said she would play next season and pledged to help seek the release of Paul Whelan," the New York Times reported.

Griner has made it clear that she will be playing.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," she wrote on social media.

"You’re welcome. Have a great time this season," one fan wrote.

"brittney griner said she intends on playing this upcoming season. can’t wait to see more fun moments like this," another fan added.

It will be interesting to see if many players continue to play overseas, though.

