Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Major Honor
Brittney Griner is back in the United States and she received a major honor on Sunday.
The Arizona Republic named the WNBA star its Arizonan of the Year.
Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year on drug charges, returned to the United States last month. She was traded back to the U.S. from Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.
"Brittney Griner captured the public eye more intensely than anyone else in 2022, an impact that makes her our Arizonan of the Year," they announced.
It's a pretty cool honor for the longtime WNBA star.
"Well deserved," one fan wrote.
"Brittney Griner, Arizonan of the Year, was the face of global unrest," another fan wrote.
Not everyone is happy, though.
"Another attempt to make Griner a hero—she wasn’t/isn’t. Because of her idiotic actions, we had to release one of the most dangerous people on the planet. That said, she is an American citizen and I’m glad she is home," one fan added.
Is Griner deserving of the award?