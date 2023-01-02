Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Major Honor

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner is back in the United States and she received a major honor on Sunday.

The Arizona Republic named the WNBA star its Arizonan of the Year.

Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year on drug charges, returned to the United States last month. She was traded back to the U.S. from Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

"Brittney Griner captured the public eye more intensely than anyone else in 2022, an impact that makes her our Arizonan of the Year," they announced.

It's a pretty cool honor for the longtime WNBA star.

"Well deserved," one fan wrote.

"Brittney Griner, Arizonan of the Year, was the face of global unrest," another fan wrote.

Not everyone is happy, though.

"Another attempt to make Griner a hero—she wasn’t/isn’t. Because of her idiotic actions, we had to release one of the most dangerous people on the planet. That said, she is an American citizen and I’m glad she is home," one fan added.

Is Griner deserving of the award?