Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Notable Request

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner has a notable request for her fan base this holiday season.

The former WNBA star received a ton of letters from supporters during her time in Russia. Now that she's home, she would like her supporters to write Paul Whelan.

Whelan, of course, remains imprisoned in Russia. He was left behind while Griner got to come home. Griner does not shy away from making it known that she is lucky to be back.

"My family is whole and now, thanks to you, we are fortunate to get to spend the holidays together," she wrote. "However, there remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained."

Griner added: "Those families stood alongside you and all who supported the #WeAreBG campaign to bring me home, and it's our turn to support them. I hope you'll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families."

Sports fans are appreciative of the request.

"In love with this. Right wing media has already said she is anti-American because she is appalled by a racism in her own country, yet here she is using her platform to help another American to make it a better country," one fan wrote.

"Lets be clear: Brittany Griner had NO control over whether she got released in a prisoner trade deal. That rests solely on the President," one fan added.

"She needs to be writing letters to the president to get him released every day that should be her mission," one fan wrote.

"Good for her. Prayers for his return every night," one fan added.

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Our thoughts continue to be with Paul Whelan and his family during this difficult time.