Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Scary Prison Details

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has been transferred from her pre-trial detention center to a full-time Russian prison colony.

Life in the Russian prison colony is expected to be pretty rough, based on reports.

Sports fans are worried about the longtime WNBA star after hearing some scary stories about what life could be like for her in the Russian prison colony.

“Griner is 'likely to be jumped in the bathrooms' and hear 'slurs no one ever should hear…The Russian government taught people long ago that Americans are the enemy of humankind,'” a report suggested.

Sports fans are understandably worried about her right now.

"Every single step of this saga has been so horrible, I hate that no one can help her," one fan wrote.

"All of this because of weed is actually wild," another fan added.

"Nah this isn’t right," another fan added.

Griner's exact whereabouts remain unknown, even to those close to her. The U.S. Government is continuing to work on bringing her back to the states.

Our thoughts continue to be with Griner and her family and friends right now.