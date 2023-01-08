Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Update
While Brittney Griner has now been home for about a month, readjusting to life in the United States isn't always going to be easy.
Griner's wife, Cherelle, has opened up about what it's been like with her significant other back home.
The legendary WNBA star returned to the United States after nearly one year in a Russian prison. There is going to be a pretty big readjustment period for Griner, including with her marriage.
Cherelle Griner admitted how things have been going.
"The first night, we didn't sleep at all."
"We just talked all night long and all morning."
"And it was so good to be able to do it without three weeks in between the conversation, because for 10 months we were just passing letters."
"It was great to have that dialogue back and forth."
Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, are taking things day by day right now.
"Day by day, we're just feeding a little bit to the soul and understanding each other's journey so we can actually start walking together," Cherelle admitted.
The sports world continues to think of Brittney Griner and her wife as they readjust to marriage.
Hopefully, we'll have plenty of encouraging updates on Griner and her family in the months to come.
It's good to have her back.