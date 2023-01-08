Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Update

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

While Brittney Griner has now been home for about a month, readjusting to life in the United States isn't always going to be easy.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, has opened up about what it's been like with her significant other back home.

The legendary WNBA star returned to the United States after nearly one year in a Russian prison. There is going to be a pretty big readjustment period for Griner, including with her marriage.

Cherelle Griner admitted how things have been going.

"The first night, we didn't sleep at all."

"We just talked all night long and all morning."

"And it was so good to be able to do it without three weeks in between the conversation, because for 10 months we were just passing letters."

"It was great to have that dialogue back and forth."

Cherelle Griner (C), wife of professional basketball player Brittney Griner, speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in support of Griners release from prison in Russia. - US basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on July 7, 2022 to drug smuggling charges in a Russian court but denied intending to break the law in a case that has further inflamed tensions between Moscow and Washington. (Photo by MAX HERMAN / AFP) (Photo by MAX HERMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MAX HERMAN/Getty Images

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, are taking things day by day right now.

"Day by day, we're just feeding a little bit to the soul and understanding each other's journey so we can actually start walking together," Cherelle admitted.

The sports world continues to think of Brittney Griner and her wife as they readjust to marriage.

"What a wonderful photo. Lives restored," one fan added on social media.

"Thank you Mr. President! She deserves to be home," another fan wrote.

"It's great to see them smiling," one fan wrote.

Hopefully, we'll have plenty of encouraging updates on Griner and her family in the months to come.

It's good to have her back.