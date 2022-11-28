Sports World Reacts To Celebrity's Brittney Griner Demand

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The sports world has been speaking out in favor of Brittney Griner ever since her detainment in Russia, with several prominent coaches and players voicing their support.

Now, prominent celebrities are getting into the mix.

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel had a blunt Brittney Griner-themed message on Monday.

"I need Brittney Griner home before Christmas," he wrote on his Instagram page.

Vin Diesel's message has gone viral on social media.

Vin Diesel's message has sparked plenty of reactions across social media.

"FAMILY," one fan wrote.

"Dominic boutta fight Putin in the next fast and furious," another fan wrote.

"Why don't him & the Fast & Furious crew do a mission to break her out of jail then?!" one fan added.

"Dominic Toretto drifting his way through Siberia to break BG out the gulag is exactly what we needed," one fan wrote.

Griner, who's facing a nine-year prison sentence, is reportedly facing some really tough conditions in her new Russian penal colony.

"Brittney Griner will face horrific conditions during her time in a Russian prison ... with environments that will include homophobia, racism and 16-hour work days," TMZ reported.

Bring her home soon.