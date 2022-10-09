Sports World Reacts To Concerning Brittney Griner News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The sports world continues to grow in concern for WNBA star Brittney Griner, especially following the heartbreaking comments from her wife, Cherelle.

This past week, Griner's wife, Cherelle, spoke with CBS News, informing Gayle King that the WNBA star is not doing well imprisoned in Russia.

"I think I cried for about two, three days straight...It was the most disturbing phone call I'd ever experienced," Cherelle said following a phone call with Brittney.

Fans continue to be concerned for Griner, who has been in custody in Russia since early 2022.

Brittney Griner was convicted on drug charges in Russia and sentenced to nine years in prison. However, her appeal will be heard later this month.

"Y’all we need to pay attention to Brittney Griner’s wife," one fan wrote.

"Bless Brittney universe, send her strength & hope to hold on to & to know we ( many Americans) haven’t given up on her! Keep her wife & family hopeful, in mind and strong too! I am in tears reading this. The suffering happening to innocent people is too f much," another fan added.

Griner's wife isn't sure if she has the strength to move forward.

“I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one," Cherelle said of Brittney.

Cherelle Griner (C), wife of professional basketball player Brittney Griner, speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in support of Griners release from prison in Russia.

Hopefully the legendary WNBA star will be brought home soon.