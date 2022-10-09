Sports World Reacts To Concerning Brittney Griner News
The sports world continues to grow in concern for WNBA star Brittney Griner, especially following the heartbreaking comments from her wife, Cherelle.
This past week, Griner's wife, Cherelle, spoke with CBS News, informing Gayle King that the WNBA star is not doing well imprisoned in Russia.
"I think I cried for about two, three days straight...It was the most disturbing phone call I'd ever experienced," Cherelle said following a phone call with Brittney.
Fans continue to be concerned for Griner, who has been in custody in Russia since early 2022.
Brittney Griner was convicted on drug charges in Russia and sentenced to nine years in prison. However, her appeal will be heard later this month.
"Y’all we need to pay attention to Brittney Griner’s wife," one fan wrote.
"Bless Brittney universe, send her strength & hope to hold on to & to know we ( many Americans) haven’t given up on her! Keep her wife & family hopeful, in mind and strong too! I am in tears reading this. The suffering happening to innocent people is too f much," another fan added.
Griner's wife isn't sure if she has the strength to move forward.
“I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one," Cherelle said of Brittney.
Hopefully the legendary WNBA star will be brought home soon.