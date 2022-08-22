Sports World Reacts To Dennis Rodman, Vladimir Putin News

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Dennis Rodman Visits The FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on December 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Dennis Rodman will travel to Russia to attempt to convince Vladimir Putin to free Brittney Griner.

That is a real, accurate sentence of what's happening in today's sports world.

Seriously.

"I know Putin too well," he said.

So, that's where we're at in 2022.

Griner, of course, has been imprisoned in Russia for the past several months. She was taken into custody at a Russian airport earlier this year. Griner was recently sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

The WNBA star will now be receiving help from Dennis Rodman of all people.

"If anyone is to bring her home it would be him. Kim should be there to back him up," one fan wrote.

"Watch him get the job done though. Ain’t nobody else stepping up. So Salute," one fan added.

It will be interesting to see how the Rodman-Putin conversations go, assuming there are any.

The U.S. government has reportedly been working on a prisoner exchange with Russia, so maybe Rodman can help speed things up.