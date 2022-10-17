Sports World Reacts To Disappointing Brittney Griner News

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Brittney Griner turns 32 years old on Tuesday.

The WNBA star and former college basketball legend will be celebrating her birthday in prison. Griner has been in Russian custody since earlier this year. She was arrested and sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges.

ESPN insider T.J. Quinn shared the latest.

"Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia eight months ago today. Tomorrow is her 32nd birthday. By all signs, there's been no significant progress as U.S. officials wait for what they feel is a genuine response to their offer to trade prisoners for Griner and Paul Whelan," he reported.

This is very disappointing.

"Any top 25 NBA player would be free or there would be riots in the streets," one fan speculated.

"Why are we tying her fate to this fellow? We're really talking about some random who failed up until he couldn't anymore. Get her home," another fan wrote.

"It’s because the US doesn’t know what diplomacy looks like," one fan added.

Griner, one of the top players in the WNBA, has been playing overseas in Russia, which is common for top women's players.

Hopefully there will be progress in her case soon.