Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Brittney Griner News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Disturbing details are emerging from Brittney Griner's situation in prison.

The WNBA star, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, has been in Russian detention since earlier this year, when she was arrested at the airport.

We've learned that Griner is fearful that she'll have to serve her entire sentence in Russia. Now, we've learned some disturbing details about her prison setup.

"Her cellmates at Correctional Colony No.1 or IK-1, a pre-trial detention center, are both English speakers who are also in jail on drug charges. Prison rules dictate that inmates are only allowed to shower twice a week. It is located around an hour from Moscow.

The building is a former children's orphanage that was converted into a prison around 2012. There are 1,248 prisoners in the facility. It features a sewing factory that employees more than 400 inmates and a Russian Orthodox church.

In the prison courtyard, where Griner is afforded her only chance to get fresh air once a day, there is a statue of Vladimir Lenin, one of the founders of the Soviet Union," the report states.

That's pretty disturbing. Griner needs to be brought home as soon as possible.

"Free Brittney Griner," one fan wrote.

"Brittney Griner’s birthday is this coming Tuesday 10/18. She will turn 32 years old illegally detained in Russia. I hope that she feels the love that will come her way and doesn’t miss another holiday with her family!" another fan added.

"I couldn't believe there was so much negativity in the replies whenever I spread awareness about Brittney Griner's scary situation in Russia. It's not okay, and it's disgusting. Bring Brittney Griner home. That's the tweet," one fan added.

Get home soon, Brittney.