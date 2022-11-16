Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Brittney Griner Prison Details

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

The sports world is growing concerned for Brittney Griner, following the WNBA star's transfer into an official Russian prison colony earlier this month.

Griner, who is set to serve nine years in prison on drug charges, was transferred from her pre-trial detention center into an official penal colony.

Details of the penal colony are disturbing, to say the least.

“You gotta understand, the labor camps in Mordovia, these are pre-Stalin-era prisons, these were literally referred to as gulags,” a former prison inmate's father told The New York Post. “And even though there’s a federal authority for prisons, each warden has wide leeway to do whatever they want until it makes someone angry or leads to bad press.”

From the report:

Reed, 62, said his son often described a dour, medieval atmosphere inside the penal colony where Trevor, now 31, lived in crude barracks built of brick and sheet metal. He routinely curled up near hot water pipes or piled on extra clothes during frigid nights in the desolate Mordovian plains, where January temps average in the low teens. When guards threatened to forcibly disrobe his son, Trevor threatened them back, his father said.

“They said they would take them off him and he said, ‘I will take you out trying,’” said Reed, of Granbury, Texas. “But the guards never beat or abused him because they knew he was on the trading block.”

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the disturbing details.

"I would not wish this on my worse enemy. This goes to show evil exists in the world and if this person was In a U.S prison the treatment would be more human," one fan wrote.

"The lack of public outcry says everything you need to know," another fan added.

"Bring her home!!!!" one fan added.

Griner has been in Russian custody since earlier this year. The U.S. Government is working on bringing her home.