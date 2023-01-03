Sports World Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's Announcement

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 02: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after the Cleveland Cavaliers scored during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 02, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Jason Miller/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell put on a clinic Monday night, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls with a franchise-record 71 points.

The All-Star guard joined Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker as the third player to score at least 70 points in an NBA game this century. Only Wilt Chamberlain (five times), Bryant, and David Thompson are above Mitchell's 71 on the all-time leaderboard.

After the game, Cavs teammate Robin Lopez joked that he and Mitchell combined to score 72 points. That led Mitchell to say, "Just like that we are drug tested this morning."

It's unclear if he was serious, but fans laughed at the league testing Mitchell after his incredible performance.

He wouldn't be the first athlete to face a "random" screening for performance-enhancing drugs after a huge game. Multiple NFL players, including Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, have reported the same phenomenon.

The former Utah Jazz star is averaging a career-high 29.3 points per game in his first season with the Cavaliers. Mitchell has elevated the 24-14 team into a legitimate Eastern Conference contender.

Mitchell and the Cavs will get a day to rest before facing the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.