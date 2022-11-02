Sports World Reacts To Dwyane Wade Ex-Wife News

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat attends the game between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, claims the former NBA superstar is pressuring their daughter Zaya to have a sex change.

Funches-Wade filed paperwork this week asking a judge to postpone Zaya's sex change until she's at least 18.

"I have concerns that (Dwyane) may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies," Funches-Wade said in her legal filing.

This filing from Funches-Wade was in response to Wade asking permission for their child to legally change her name from Zion to Zaya.

Funches-Wade believes the future Hall of Famer is exploiting their child for financial income.

Some people are taking Funches-Wade's side in this matter.

"So one parent cares about their child," one person tweeted.

Others believe there's more to the story here.

"The article states that wade has a financial motive to allow the child to transition," another person wrote. "Whatever you think of gender transition, that is laughably idiotic."

Zaya came out as transgender in 2020.

Wade has not yet responded to these allegations from his ex-wife.