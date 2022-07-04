Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner Letter

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner is now directly appealing to President Biden and the White House.

The WNBA star remains in Russian custody following her airport arrest earlier this year. Griner allegedly had hash oil in a vape pen when she was arrested at a Russian airport. She has remained in Russian custody ever since.

As Griner faces trial, she reportedly sent a letter directly to President Biden and the White House on Monday.

The WNBA star is appealing to Biden to bring her and other American detainees home.

Sports fans are hoping to see Griner home soon.

"This entire situation sucks," one fan tweeted.

"This is heartbreaking," one fan added.

"Both Cherelle and now BG herself are pleading wit Biden to do literally any damn thing," another fan tweeted.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, has also directly appealed to President Biden and the White House.

Hopefully we will see Griner back on American soil soon.