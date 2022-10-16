Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Details have reportedly emerged, giving us a taste at what Brittney Griner's life is like in Russian prison.

It doesn't sound good.

According to a report, Brittney Griner spends roughly 23 hours of her day inside a cell with her roommates, getting just one hour outside each day.

"Brittney Griner spends 23 hours a day in a tiny Russian cell with two other inmates," Legion Hoops tweeted.

The Daily Mail had more.

"Her cellmates at Correctional Colony No.1 or IK-1, a pre-trial detention center, are both English speakers who are also in jail on drug charges. Prison rules dictate that inmates are only allowed to shower twice a week. It is located around an hour from Moscow.

The building is a former children's orphanage that was converted into a prison around 2012. There are 1,248 prisoners in the facility. It features a sewing factory that employees more than 400 inmates and a Russian Orthodox church.

In the prison courtyard, where Griner is afforded her only chance to get fresh air once a day, there is a statue of Vladimir Lenin, one of the founders of the Soviet Union," the report states.

Sports fans continue to pray for Griner's safe return.

"Free Brittney Griner Still PRAYING For You. You’re Not Forgotten," one fan wrote.

"This is horrible, Free BG," another fan wrote.

"Man they need to go get her," another fan suggested.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been in Russian custody since earlier this year.

She is in prison for drug charges.