Sports World Reacts To Isiah Thomas' Best Player Choice

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 30: Former Detroit Piston Isiah Thomas talks to the crowd during a celebration of the 1989 and 1990 World Championship Detroit Pistons at halftime during a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

When asked to pick between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Isiah Thomas unsurprisingly didn't choose his former rival.

During an interview with 90 Plus Kora, the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer selected James as his G.O.A.T.

"Based on what I've seen, LeBron James is the best who's ever played," Thomas said. Not only does the eye test verify it, but then now you look at his body of work in terms of data and statistics to support it. I mean, we've never had a player dominate, other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for two decades."

He added that LeBron's ranking at or near the top of multiple categories makes him the best. It's an argument he also made on ESPN's First Take earlier this year.

While not all fans will see eye-to-eye on the LeBron vs. Jordan debate, virtually nobody is stunned by Thomas' choice. After all, he doesn't quite have the best relationship with Jordan.

Thomas' Detroit Pistons were bitter rivals with Jordan's Chicago Bulls. During the Last Dance documentary series, Jordan called Thomas an "a--hole" for not staying on the court to shake hands after the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

Jordan told NBA executive Rob Thorn that he wouldn't play for the 1992 U.S. Olympic "Dream Team" if Thomas was also there.

But aside from championship rings, James has Jordan beat in most categories, particularly any counting stat on account of going strong into his 20th season. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is on pace to pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader this season.

Whether or not Thomas' personal feelings toward Jordan cloud his judgment, James is a valid selection for the best of all time.