Sports World Reacts To Jaylen Brown Decision News

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 16: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on before the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at TD Garden on March 16, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said he won't leave Kanye West's Donda Sports agency despite the rapper's antisemitic remarks.

Brown told the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn that he signed with Donda Sports because it represented education, activism, and disruption. While not condoning West's hate speech, the forward claimed that West is "dealing with a lot of adversity."

“I don’t agree with everything that everybody does," Brown said. "Like I said, I don’t stand for any hurt, harm, or danger toward anybody, but sometimes people need unconditional love and help to get them through the situation."

Fans are disappointed that Brown didn't take a stand and change agencies.

Twitter restricted West's account after he said he'll "go death con 3 on Jewish people." His CAA talent agency cut ties with him on Monday, and Adidas announced an end to its partnership Tuesday amid intensified public pressure.

The Shop, a show run by LeBron James' media company, refused to air an episode featuring West after he "doubled down on his recent antisemitic remarks."

His bigotry motivated a hate group to give the Nazi salute while displaying a banner reading "Kanye is right about the Jews" above a Los Angeles freeway on Saturday.

However, Brown and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald remained linked to Donda Sports.