Sports World Reacts To League's Brittney Griner Decision

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

While Brittney Griner did not play in the WNBA this past season, the league is still crediting her with time served.

Griner, of course, was overseas in Russia this year. She was arrested on drug charges and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. The United States government was able to bring her home earlier this month.

Now, the WNBA has reportedly decided to credit Griner with a played season, making her a free agent.

"Brittney Griner was credited with a year of service for 2022, per league source; the WNBA already announced she'd be paid her full salary this past summer without it counting against the Mercury's cap," a WNBA reporter tweeted.

"As it was slated pre-detainment, Griner is technically a free agent heading into the 2023 season, though her statement indicates she wants to sign with PHX."

It's a good move by the WNBA.

There continue to be calls for WNBA players to make more money, as well.

Are Griner and Co. deserving of more money?