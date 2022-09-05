Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Lawsuit News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James has ventured out into the media world several times over the course of his professional basketball career.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is currently facing a lawsuit for one of his projects, though.

According to the New York Post, LeBron and Drake are facing a lawsuit for their documentary about Black hockey players.

"Hoops star LeBron James and rappers Drake and Future are accused in a new $10 million lawsuit of stealing the “intellectual property rights” to a film — “Black Ice” — about the old, segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, The Post has learned," the New York Post reports.

"Billy Hunter, former longtime head of the NBA Players Association and ex-federal prosecutor, is seeking a share of profits from the documentary as well as $10 million in damages, in an explosive complaint filed in Manhattan state Supreme Court that alleges he holds the exclusive legal rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League that existed from 1895 to the 1930s."

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"ESPN did a very good "Black Ice" documentary in the 90s'..." one fan wrote.

"He needs to sue the authors. How can he possibly have a case against LeBron and Drake," one fan added.

LeBron and Drake have pulled together for some notable projects recently, as well.

It'll be interesting to see how the lawsuit shakes out.