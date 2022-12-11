Sports World Reacts To Legendary NBA Star's Death

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 11: A general view of the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors game during the first quarter at TD Garden on December 11, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Warriors defeat the Celtics 124-119. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The sports world is mourning the death of a legendary NBA star and head coach on Sunday morning.

Paul Silas, a three-time NBA champion as a player and a longtime head coach, has died.

The former Cavaliers, Bobcats and Hornets head coach - who coached LeBron - died at the age of 79.

"I am very sad to report that the Great Paul Silas has died at age 79. To watch him play was a joy. To be his friend was an honor," Bob Ryan reported on Sunday morning.

Silas played in the league for more than 15 years, making two All-Star games. He then coached for a decade-plus, including stops at Cleveland and Charlotte.

The sports world will miss him.

"Former Bobcats head coach, good friend to Michael Jordan and strong supporter of the Hornets in recent years. RIP Paul Silas, always enjoyed seeing him on the telecast from time to time," one fan wrote.

"Sad news. Paul Silas was the first coach of the New Orleans Hornets-Pelicans when the franchise here from Charlotte in 2002. Total class act and gentleman. R.I.P.," one fan wrote.

"Paul Silas threatening to fight Ira Newble is one of my favorite NBA stories ever. RIP," one fan added.

"Oh man… could make the case Paul Silas is the greatest Hornets Coach ever," another fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with Paul's friends and family members during this difficult time.