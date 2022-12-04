Sports World Reacts To Major Brittney Griner Update

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner talks are progressing.

The White House announced on Sunday night that there have been consistent talks with Russia regarding Griner's status. A prisoner swap is growingly possible, it appears.

The U.S. Secretary of State announced that talks have been taking place daily with Russia.

"The proof will be in the pudding," Anthony Blinken said in an interview with "Face the Nation," when asked whether the Russians are serious about negotiations to release Griner and Whelan, per CBS News. "We have to see if the engagements that we've had, the discussions that we have, produced an actual result. That's the most important thing, but we are not resting on the laurels of having put forward a proposal some months ago. We've been actively engaged over these many months to try to move things forward."

He added: "We've been engaged repeatedly, in any way that we can, to try to advance it and to look to see if there are different permutations that could achieve what we're trying to achieve, which is to get our people home."

That's arguably the most encouraging Griner update yet.

Speculation continues, but that's a promising update on Griner's status.