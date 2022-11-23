Sports World Reacts To Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley Relationship

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Two of the NBA's greatest players of all-time haven't spoken to each other in nearly a decade.

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan had some legendary battles on the court. They also had some great success playing together for Team USA.

But Barkley was critical of Jordan's front office moves in Charlotte. Since then, the two haven't spoken.

"Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that’s happened to me... Michael got offended about something I said about him. And we haven’t spoken in probably almost 10 years," Barkley admitted about his television career.

Barkley is a legendary television figure, but losing a friendship with Jordan...that's really tough.

NBA fans hope they can resolve their issues one day.

"This is partly why Barkley is greatest studio analyst ever," one fan wrote.

"Cause he know you’ll get on TV and just say some bs. Like you did this past week," one fan added.

"Needing another man’s validation to be cool wit you is insane," one fan added.

"What Chick said about MJ isn’t even in the top 600 terrible/unfair things Chuck has said about someone. It’s not Chuck’s fault that MJ has never been able to handle criticism," another fan wrote.

Is what Barkley said about Jordan fair? Yes.

Is it surprising that Jordan, arguably the most competitive athlete of all-time, would end a friendship over criticism? No.

Hopefully the two can resolve things at some point, though.